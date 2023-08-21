Equality

Spanish Football President Kiss Sparks Criticism After Final

Luis Rubiales at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 20.

Photographer: Alex Pantling/FIFA via Getty Images
By

The head of the Spanish football federation has come under criticism after he kissed one of the players on the mouth after Spain’s first Women World Cup victory.

During a celebration immediately after the final on Sunday in Sydney, Luis Rubiales kissed one of the star players, Jennifer Hermoso, as he held her head with his hands. Hermoso later said in a video posted by another footballer that she “did not enjoy that.”

