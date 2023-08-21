South Africa’s Thungela Sees 69% Profit Drop on Weak Coal Prices
- Coal prices have declined by more than two-thirds since 2022
- Firm also cites rail bottlenecks as significant challenge
South African coal exporter Thungela Resources Ltd. saw profits plunge by 69% in the first half of the year on weaker coal prices and logistical constraints.
The company, which is the country’s largest shipper of coal for electricity generation, posted record income last year as European demand for the fuel surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, causing prices to reach $450 a ton. Coal is now trading at less than a third of that peak.
