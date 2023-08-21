S. Africa’s Central Bank Says Can’t Conclude Ramaphosa Broke Forex Rules
The South African Reserve Bank, after a yearlong investigation, couldn’t conclude if President Cyril Ramaphosa broke the law when he kept foreign currency at his game farm. The money, which was stored in a sofa, was later stolen.
Ramaphosa has said that $580,000 he earned from the sale of buffalo was stolen from his game farm in 2020. A furor erupted after former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, opened a case of money laundering, fraud and corruption against Ramaphosa and led to a number of investigations, including one by the South African Reserve Bank.
