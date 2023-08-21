Rupee Outperforms EM Asia Peers Even as It Approaches Record Low
- RBI has built back its forex reserves to above $600 billion
- Rupee remains top EM Asia currency this year after rupiah
The Indian rupee is within a whisker of a record low, but it’s still a favored emerging-market currency with some investors.
A reserves stockpile of $600 billion, more than $16 billion worth of foreign inflows for stocks this year and economic growth forecast at 6.5% are among the reasons behind the optimism for Neuberger Berman Singapore and Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
