Qantas Hit by Lawsuit Over Multibillion Dollar Travel Credits
- Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, suit claims
- Lawsuit questions role and legality of industry-wide practice
Qantas Airways Ltd. was served with a class-action lawsuit by lawyers who allege the airline failed to refund passengers for flights cancelled during the pandemic and illegally benefited by retaining billion of dollars of customer funds.
By instead issuing flight credits with strict conditions of travel, the Australian airline enriched itself with interest-free financing at customers’ expense, according to a lawsuit filed in Federal Court last week by Echo Law and served on Qantas on Monday. Sydney-based Qantas didn’t respond to a request for comment.
