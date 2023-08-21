Chinese Banks Disappoint With Smaller Lending Rate Cuts
- 1-year LPR rate lowered by 10 basis points, 5-year rate held
- Move seen signaling ‘optimized’ strategy on property sector
Chinese banks made a smaller-than-expected cut to their benchmark lending rate on Monday and avoided trimming the reference rate for mortgages, despite the central bank putting pressure on lenders to boost loans.
The one-year loan prime rate was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.45% from 3.55%, a slighter reduction than what most economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected. The five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, was unexpectedly kept steady at 4.2%, according to data from the People’s Bank of China. Most economists had predicted a 15 basis-point cut.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Chinese Banks Disappoint With Smaller Lending Rate Cuts