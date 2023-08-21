Billionaire Saadé Strengthens Media Ambitions With Sunday Paper
- His recently acquired Tribune group sets up rivalry with JDD
- Plan will pit Saadé against fellow billionaire Vincent Bolloré
Shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saadé is buttressing his ambitions to build a French media empire with a plan to start a new Sunday paper that will rival a publication controlled by fellow billionaire, Vincent Bolloré.
The battle between a clutch of French industrialists for control of the country’s news media has intensified over the past year, with Saadé snapping up a host of outlets including online business daily La Tribune. It’s this group that is planning on an Oct. 8 launch of a Sunday newspaper to compete with Bollore’s embattled Le Journal du Dimanche, or JDD, whose staff have been on strike for weeks.
