Myanmar Eyes Surge In Rice Exports After India Curbs Supply

  • Nation’s annual target is $1 billion in overseas sales
  • Policy is to sell higher-quality grain to richer countries

Myanmar exported about 320,000 tons from April to July.

Photographer: Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images

By

Myanmar expects rice exports to surge in coming months as curbs on Indian sales and a spike in Thai and Vietnamese prices force buyers to hunt for other origins.

The tightening in global supply should help revive the Southeast Asian nation’s rice shipments, which slumped 56% in the first four months of the fiscal year, and bring it closer to its annual goal of earning $1 billion from exports of the grain, Ye Min Aung, president of the Myanmar Rice Federation, said in an interview last week.

