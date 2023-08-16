Myanmar Eyes Surge In Rice Exports After India Curbs Supply
- Nation’s annual target is $1 billion in overseas sales
- Policy is to sell higher-quality grain to richer countries
Myanmar expects rice exports to surge in coming months as curbs on Indian sales and a spike in Thai and Vietnamese prices force buyers to hunt for other origins.
The tightening in global supply should help revive the Southeast Asian nation’s rice shipments, which slumped 56% in the first four months of the fiscal year, and bring it closer to its annual goal of earning $1 billion from exports of the grain, Ye Min Aung, president of the Myanmar Rice Federation, said in an interview last week.
