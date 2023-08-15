Oil Steadies After Two-Day Loss as US Inventories Seen Dropping

Oil steadied after a two-day decline as industry estimates pointed to lower US inventories, potentially adding to signs of a tighter market.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed near $81 a barrel after losing 2.6% in the week’s first two sessions. The American Petroleum Institute said nationwide crude stockpiles shrank Bloomberg Terminal by 6.2 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Inventories at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub were also seen declining to the lowest level since April.