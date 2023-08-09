Wanda Officials Probed by Police Amid Firm’s Anti-Graft Campaign

An anti-corruption investigation by Dalian Wanda Group Co. led to three of the firm’s executives being taken away by police, according to people briefed on the matter.

Liu Haibo , senior vice president of Wanda Group, and two other unnamed managers were investigated, the people said, who asked not to be identified speaking about private matters. Wanda held an internal meeting last Thursday to announce the matter, they said. The amount involved is more than 100 million yuan ($13.9 million), said one of the people.