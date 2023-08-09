TechnologyScreentime
Disney Profit Beats Estimates After Streaming Losses Narrow
Walt Disney Co. reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts’ expectations, even as the number of its streaming subscribers fell short.
Profit totaled $1.03 a share, Disney said Wednesday, beating the 99-cent average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales grew 3.8% to $22.3 billion in the quarter ended July 1, missing analysts’ projections slightly.
