Imran Khan Swiftly Arrested After Court Gives Guilty Verdict
- Sessions court sentences former PM to three years prison
- Verdict in state gifts case bars Khan from elections
Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan was swiftly arrested after he was found guilty of hiding the proceeds from selling state gifts, a development effectively preventing him from contesting in elections scheduled by November.
A sessions court in Islamabad sentenced the ex-cricket star to three years in prison, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said in a statement. Khan, who denies any wrongdoing and faces more than 170 other cases, will challenge the decision in a higher court.
