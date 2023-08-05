Politics

Imran Khan Swiftly Arrested After Court Gives Guilty Verdict

  • Sessions court sentences former PM to three years prison
  • Verdict in state gifts case bars Khan from elections

Imran Khan after appearing in the Supreme Court in Islamabad. 

Photographer: AamirQureshi/AFP/Getty Images

By and
Updated on

Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan was swiftly arrested after he was found guilty of hiding the proceeds from selling state gifts, a development effectively preventing him from contesting in elections scheduled by November.

A sessions court in Islamabad sentenced the ex-cricket star to three years in prison, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said in a statement. Khan, who denies any wrongdoing and faces more than 170 other cases, will challenge the decision in a higher court.

