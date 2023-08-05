Nigerian Lawmakers Seek Diplomatic Solution to Niger’s Coup
- Lawmakers deny President Tinubu made a request to deploy army
- Ecowas set Sunday deadline for Niger to return to democracy
Nigerian lawmakers urged diplomacy to reverse the coup in neighboring Niger after West African defense chiefs agreed to a plan for potential military intervention.
The call on Saturday from Nigeria’s Senate to sidestep military action, at least for now, came a day before a deadline imposed by the Economic Community of West African States for the junta that seized power in Niger last week to restore democracy. Any military action would have to be approved by the Senate.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Nigerian Lawmakers Seek Diplomatic Solution to Niger’s Coup