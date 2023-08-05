Astellas Pharma Secures US FDA Approval for Izervay
The US Food and Drug Administration approved Astellas Pharma Inc.’s Izervay for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration, the Japanese drugmaker said in a statement.
Izervay is the only approved geographic atrophy treatment with a statistically significant reduction in the rate of its progression after 12 months, according to the statement. It slowed loss of photoreceptors and disease progression as early as six months.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Astellas Pharma Secures US FDA Approval for Izervay