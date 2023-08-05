Business

Astellas Pharma Secures US FDA Approval for Izervay

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Astellas Pharma Inc.’s Izervay for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration, the Japanese drugmaker said in a statementBloomberg Terminal.

Izervay is the only approved geographic atrophy treatment with a statistically significant reduction in the rate of its progression after 12 months, according to the statement. It slowed loss of photoreceptors and disease progression as early as six months.

