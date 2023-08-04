Wheat Gains as Russia Halts Novorossiysk Port Traffic on Attack
Wheat futures rose after the Novorossiysk port was closed to marine traffic by Russian authorities following a drone attack.
Prices climbed as much as 2.6% in Asian trading, trimming a weekly loss. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium announced the halt, adding oil loadings on moored tankers are continuing and there had been no damage to CPC infrastructure. The port is also utilized for grain, fertilizer and coal.
