Sri Lanka Seeks to Reassure as Rupee Falls Most in Asia in July
Sri Lanka sought to calm investors over volatility in its currency after the rupee fell the most in Asia last month, with a central bank official saying there isn’t significant pressure from current-account flows in the near term.
The moves in the rupee are due to speculation and banks covering open positions linked to the exchange of defaulted dollar debt for new local bonds, P K G Harischandra, central bank’s director of economic research, said at a briefing on Thursday.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Sri Lanka Seeks to Reassure as Rupee Falls Most in Asia in July