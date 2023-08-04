Sri Lanka Seeks to Reassure as Rupee Falls Most in Asia in July

Jannik Sinner, Lindsey Vonn and the Quest for Excellence

No matter how talented an athlete is, seeking advice from those who have gone before you is part of the journey to success. That’s exactly what professional tennis player Jannik Sinner had in mind when he met up with Lindsey Vonn, US Olympic Champion and one of the best alpine ski racers of all time. Have you ever wondered about the number of sacrifices a winning athlete has to make? The pressure to perform and remain at the top once you're there? Watch Vonn and Sinner as they explore the dedication and work required to become the best. (The film was produced in part by StarWing Sports Management, which represents Sinner.)