Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Tanker, Says Black Sea Ports at Risk
- Russian tanker was damaged after attack in Kerch Strait
- Ukraine said oil tanker was supplying Russian invasion forces
Ukraine attacked an oil tanker it said was supplying Russian forces and warned that ports, including commodity hubs, may be at risk in the latest escalation in the area around the Black Sea.
The hull of the tanker was pierced after an attack by a sea drone in the Kerch Strait, Russia’s Federal River and Marine Transportation Agency said on Telegram. There were no casualties and the vessel is still afloat, the agency said. Ukraine’s state security service was responsible for the drone strike, according to a Ukrainian official familiar with the matter.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Tanker, Says Black Sea Ports at Risk