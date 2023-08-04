Markets

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Gets $75 Million Investment From Ares

  • US investor has now put $225 million into MLS team Inter Miami
  • Inter Miami riding high since July arrival of Argentine Messi

Lionel Messi

Photographer: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images
Ares Management is investing an extra $75 million in Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer club that’s riding high following the arrival of superstar Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami will use the money from US-based Ares’s credit group to develop its proposed Miami Freedom Park stadium and fund other growth initiatives, according to a statement on Friday. Ares has now invested $225 million in Inter Miami since 2021Bloomberg Terminal.

