Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Gets $75 Million Investment From Ares
- US investor has now put $225 million into MLS team Inter Miami
- Inter Miami riding high since July arrival of Argentine Messi
Ares Management is investing an extra $75 million in Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer club that’s riding high following the arrival of superstar Lionel Messi.
Inter Miami will use the money from US-based Ares’s credit group to develop its proposed Miami Freedom Park stadium and fund other growth initiatives, according to a statement on Friday. Ares has now invested $225 million in Inter Miami since 2021.
