Germany to Boost Climate, Chips Fund to More Than €200 Billion
- Increased revenues will come from rise in carbon price to €40
- Some 10% of cash allocated to subsidies for chip manufacturers
Germany will top up a pot to fund climate-protection measures and investment in semiconductor production by about €20 billion ($22 billion) to more than €200 billion, according to people familiar with the plan.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his cabinet will approve the additional cash on Wednesday for the period through 2027, before the plan is sent to parliament for ratification, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.
