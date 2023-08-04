EconomicsInflation & Prices
ECB’s Lane Sees Inflation Slowing Significantly Later This Year
European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane is confident that inflation in the 20-nation euro zone will retreat markedly in the coming months, adding to evidence that interest rates are close to their peak.
While price pressures won’t hit the ECB’s goal until sometime in 2025, the recent decline in energy will reduce costs across the economy before long, he said in a podcast produced by the central bank.
