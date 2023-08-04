AI Stock Rally in Taiwan Fizzles as Rich Valuations Fuel Concern
- Wistron and Quanta shares poised for worst week on record
- A lot of the AI theme has been priced in, Morgan Stanley says
A dizzying rally in Taiwan’s artificial intelligence stocks is showing signs of wear, with Morgan Stanley calling for caution amid stretched valuations.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s biggest chip company and a key supplier to Nvidia Corp., has dropped more than 6% from a peak reached in June. Smaller firms have pulled back even more, with Wistron Corp. and Quanta Computer Inc. set for their worst week on record just days after hitting an all-time high.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
AI Stock Rally in Taiwan Fizzles as Rich Valuations Fuel Concern