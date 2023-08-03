Photos Show Moment Unauthorized Jet Crossed in Front of Landing Passenger Plane
- Charter plane took off without permission on crossing runway
- NTSB issues cause of February close call, one of recent surge
Photos shot from the cockpit of a JetBlue Airways Corp. plane show how close the aircraft came to colliding on a Boston runway early this year in one of a surging number of airline close calls.
The JetBlue aircraft was only 30 feet off the ground, preparing to touch down, when a Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter Inc. plane crossed in front of it at high speed, according to a US National Transportation Safety Board report issued Thursday.
