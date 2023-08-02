Sale to Take Brazil’s Copel Private Draws Early Interest from GQG, Zimmer
- Sale expected to privatize utility draws early interest
- Brazilian equity offering is expected to price Tuesday
The share sale that’s set to privatize Brazil’s Companhia Paranaense de Energia has drawn early interest from investors including GQG Partners LLC and Zimmer Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.
The two funds, along with local asset managers SPX Capital and Radar, are interested in scooping up a total of 2.5 billion reais in shares of Copel, as the utility is known, said the people, asking not to be named discussing the confidential process. The interest is preliminary and the funds may still end up not participating in the sale depending on conditions, they added.
