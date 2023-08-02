The Wolf of Wall Street Lamborghini Countach Is Up for Auction

The Lamborghini Countach that Leonardo DiCaprio drove in Martin Scorsese’s film The Wolf of Wall Street will go up for sale on Dec. 8 at an RM Sotheby’s sale in New York.

Originally delivered in Bianco Polo and Bianco (white) exterior and interior, the 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary is one of just 12 similar examples sent to the US. It figures prominently in the infamous Quaaludes scene wherein a heavily inebriated DiCaprio, playing financier Jordan Belfort, struggles to crawl inside the car and drive home. It was used with a similar model shown later in the film, dramatically destroyed, as police officers drag DiCaprio away.