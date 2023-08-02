US Tech Rally Takes Hit as Investors Pull Back Bets on Risk Assets
- Selloff hits everything from Apple to more speculative stocks
- Rout halts rally that took the Nasdaq 100 within 5% of record
A string of five monthly gains in US technology stocks has hit a wall in August as Treasury-market turbulence and a hot labor-market reading sap investor optimism.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank 2% Wednesday on track for its worst day in two weeks in a broad selloff that ensnared giants like Apple Inc. to chipmakers and more speculative corners of the sector such as profitless companies. Among the culprits was a surge in Treasury yields that took the 10-year rate to 4.12%, the highest since November.
