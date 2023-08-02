MarketsCommodities
US Crude Stockpiles Fall by Record Volume After OPEC+ Cuts
US crude stockpiles plunged by a record 17.05 million barrels last week, in the latest sign of a tightening global market following output cuts by OPEC+.
American inventories are now at the lowest since January, US government data showed, a welcome sign for oil bulls who have been expecting tighter balances for months. Crude futures have recently rallied above $80 a barrel on the back of new production limits by Saudi Arabia and declining exports from Russia.
