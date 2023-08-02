MarketsCommodities

US Crude Stockpiles Fall by Record Volume After OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Prices Rise as Report Points to Huge Drawdown in US Inventories
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
By

US crude stockpiles plunged by a record 17.05 million barrels last week, in the latest sign of a tightening global market following output cuts by OPEC+.

American inventories are now at the lowest since January, US government data showed, a welcome sign for oil bulls who have been expecting tighter balances for months. Crude futures have recently rallied above $80 a barrel on the back of new production limits by Saudi Arabia and declining exports from Russia.

Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
Up Next
US Crude Stockpiles Fall by Record Volume After OPEC+ Cuts