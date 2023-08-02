Trading Platform for College Students Sued by SEC Over Capital Rules
A brokerage run by a former London Stock Exchange executive was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for “repeated violations” of net capital requirements.
The regulator on Wednesday sued Tony Weeresinghe and his Ustocktrade LLC, which operated an alternative platform marketed to college students to day-trade stocks. The business wasn’t profitable and relied on cash infusions from Weeresinghe, the SEC claims.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Trading Platform for College Students Sued by SEC Over Capital Rules