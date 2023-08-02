Total Play Bonds Sink Further Into Distressed as Cash Burn Grows
- JPMorgan cuts recommendation on bonds to underweight
- Mexican internet and cable provider is increasing spending
Bonds of Total Play Telecomunicaciones SA sank further into distressed levels on Wednesday as concerns grow over how quickly the Mexican internet and cable provider is burning cash.
Notes due 2025 tumbled by 6 cents on the dollar to 62 cents in their biggest one-day drop in more than three months, with the yield rising to 32%. Debt due in 2028 also slumped, according to Trace data.
