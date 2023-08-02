Fitch Move Spotlights US Debt Risk as Recession Fear Fades
- US economy in better immediate shape than in 2011 when S&P cut
- But some analysts say underlying fiscal health may be worse
The move by Fitch Ratings to downgrade US government credit has put a renewed focus on the nation’s debt trajectory, just when the world’s largest economy is shaking off forecasts for a looming recession.
In the past week, Chairman Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve is no longer expecting a US downturn, even after the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades, and economists at Bank of America Corp. also scrapped their recession forecast. Evidence of enduring strength among consumers and businesses keeps coming in: Data released Wednesday showed US companies added more jobs in July than expected.
