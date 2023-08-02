DoorDash Sees Record Orders, Showing Appetite For Delivery
- Sales increased 33% to $2.1 billion in the second quarter
- DoorDash is spending more to bring prices down for customers
DoorDash Inc. reported a record number of delivery orders in the second quarter, showing consumers’ commitment to takeout despite rising prices. The shares jumped about 4% in extended trading.
Customers placed 532 million orders in the quarter and the gross value of those orders rose 26% to $16.5 billion, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The increase was driven by strength in DoorDash’s core restaurant business and traction in newer categories, like convenience and groceries. The company boosted its outlook for gross order value for the full year to $64.2 billion to $65.2 billion.
