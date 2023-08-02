Markets

AAA Companies May Benefit From US Downgrade, Citi’s Zogheb Says

  • Microsoft, JNJ are only firms with ratings higher than US
  • Better grade than sovereign helped European firms in the past
There is likely to be a silver lining in Fitch’s downgrade of the US, at least for two companies — Microsoft Corp. and Johnson & Johnson.

Citigroup Inc.’s head of global debt capital markets, Richard Zogheb, said the downgrade may actually benefit the small group of companies that have a credit rating as high or higher than the US. Investors could begin replacing sovereign bonds in their portfolios with the highly rated companies, as some did a few years ago during the European sovereign crisis, he said.

