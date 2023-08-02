Boeing Supplier Spirit Aero Slides Most in Three Years as Cash Burn Tops $200 Million
- Cash flow won’t fully recover next year with debt coming due
- Unprofitable Airbus, Boeing programs ‘spooked the market’: BI
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares sank the most in three years after the aerospace manufacturer said its cash flow won’t fully recover next year as it grapples with the cost of a work stoppage and the effects of inflation on some money losing contracts.
The company lowered its forecast for deliveries for Boeing Co.’s 737 by about 20 fuselages this year after a strike at its main campus in Kansas, Spirit said Wednesday in a statement. Costs tied to the work stoppage contributed to its negative free cash flow of $211 million during the period.
