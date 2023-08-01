World’s Biggest Market for Sub-$100 Million IPOs Booms in India
- 92 firms sold shares in IPOs up to $100 million size this year
- Large IPOs such as Life Insurance Corp. have disappointed
Small is beautiful in India’s market for initial public offerings after the disappointment of hyped mega-share sales.
From finance startup Paytm to the nation’s largest insurer, investors have lost money from those IPOs in the past two years. They’ve turned to companies offering up to just $100 million in stock sales, as India hosted 92 such listings this year, the most in the world, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
