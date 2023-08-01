Global Pile of Negative-Yield Debt Driven Toward Zero by BOJ
- Debt pile shrank by more than $600 billion in last three days
- Bonds with yields below zero vanished for single day in Jan.
The world’s stockpile of negative-yielding debt looks to be grinding toward extinction as the Bank of Japan eases back on its rigid bond market control.
The global stock of bonds where investors receive sub-zero yields dropped to $1.3 trillion on Monday when two-year Japanese bond yields topped 0% for the first time since January. That’s the month when the pile disappeared for a single day.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Global Pile of Negative-Yield Debt Driven Toward Zero by BOJ