Brandywine Sees Stabilizing China Supporting Emerging Markets
More stimulus in China will impact emerging markets through a weaker US dollar and stabilizing commodities demand, according to Brandywine Global Investment Management.
“The US dollar will come under pressure this year as relative growth shifts in favor of China versus the US slowing down,” said portfolio manager Jack McIntyre on Bloomberg TV. This may be “a little bit of a tailwind for emerging markets.”
