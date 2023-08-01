Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Avoids Unesco ‘In Danger’ List

The Great Barrier Reef will not be recommended for inclusion on the “in danger” list this year by the United Nation’s world heritage body, even as it warned that the natural wonder is still under “serious threat” from climate change and agriculture.

In a draft decision released on Monday, Unesco said progress by the Australian government on tackling carbon emissions and improving water quality in the Great Barrier Reef meant further evaluation was needed before the site was added to the UN’s List of World Heritage in Danger.