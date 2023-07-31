Green

Storm Becomes Typhoon, Leaving Parts of the Philippines Flooded

People wade through a flooded street of Manila on July 29.Photographer: Earvin Perias/AFP/Getty Images
Storm Khanun developed into a typhoon, flooding parts of the Philippines and its capital city amid forecasts from the weather office for it to strength further.

As a result, heavy rains, floods and landslides are expected in the mountainous areas of the country, Pagasa said in its advisory at 5 a.m. local time. Khanun, which intensified and became a typhoon Sunday night, “may reach its peak intensity” Tuesday or on Wednesday.

