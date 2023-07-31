Markets

Foreigners Flock to China Stocks as Sentiment Turns Bullish

Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
By Bloomberg News

Foreign investors are returning to China’s stock market en masse, signaling a bullish shift in sentiment after months of skepticism. Overseas funds have added a net 49 billion yuan ($6.9 billion) worth of mainland stocks via trading links with Hong Kong in the past five sessions, as authorities signaled pro-growth policies at the Politburo meeting. The buying spree has taken the year-to-date net purchase to a new high of 230 billion yuan after a lack of investor conviction kept the tally stagnant for months. The monthly buying of 47 billion yuan in July was the largest since January’s recordBloomberg Terminal 141 billion yuan.

Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
Up Next
Foreigners Flock to China Stocks as Sentiment Turns Bullish