Foreigners Flock to China Stocks as Sentiment Turns Bullish

Foreign investors are returning to China’s stock market en masse, signaling a bullish shift in sentiment after months of skepticism. Overseas funds have added a net 49 billion yuan ($6.9 billion) worth of mainland stocks via trading links with Hong Kong in the past five sessions, as authorities signaled pro-growth policies at the Politburo meeting. The buying spree has taken the year-to-date net purchase to a new high of 230 billion yuan after a lack of investor conviction kept the tally stagnant for months. The monthly buying of 47 billion yuan in July was the largest since January’s record Bloomberg Terminal 141 billion yuan.