China Consumer Spending Slows, Reining In Growth, Survey Shows

Chinese consumers cut back on spending on everything but travel and restaurants this month, contributing to sluggish revenue growth in the country’s key economic sectors as the economy’s recovery loses steam.
Almost every major sector experienced a weakening in both revenue and profit margin compared with June, led by a steep slide in retail, according to China Beige Book, a US-based data provider. Sales in the travel and food and drinks businesses increased, defying the trend due to continued “revenge spending,” the firm said.
