Zimbabwe Carbon Projects Band Together After Shock Revenue Split Demand
- New group plans to lobby government over planned legislation
- Project developers also concerned by local registry plans
The owners of Zimbabwean carbon credit projects have formed an association to lobby the government over its plan to enact rules that could see them cede half of their revenue to the state.
The Zimbabwe Carbon Association brings together about 13 project developers with more than $100 million of investment planned, the organization said. The project activities range from reafforestation to the provision of clean energy.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Zimbabwe Carbon Projects Band Together After Shock Revenue Split Demand