South Korea Adds to Fears Australia Green Rules Put Gas at Risk
- Trade minister asked for looser policy on planned projects
- Australia is implementing stricter carbon-reduction targets
South Korea became the latest country to express concern Australia’s new emissions reduction policies could pose a risk to gas projects.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said it has asked Australia to exclude already planned gas investments from rules that will make new projects subject to stricter climate targets. It said Trade Minister Lee Chang-yang raised the issue during a meeting with Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen in Seoul earlier this week.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
South Korea Adds to Fears Australia Green Rules Put Gas at Risk