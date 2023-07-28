Casino Seals Deal With Kretinsky That Will End Naouri’s Control

FourFourTwo: The Zidane Incident

Marco Materazzi uttered something to Zinedine Zidane and the Frenchman snapped, violently planting his head into the Italian's chest. The referee flashed his red card and Italy went on to win the 2006 World Cup while Zidane's career was forever tainted. It's the headbutt no football fan will ever forget. FFT speaks to those in the stands and in the dugout to find out the truth behind one of the World Cup's most shocking moments.