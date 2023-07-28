Casino Seals Deal With Kretinsky That Will End Naouri’s Control
- French grocer aims to wrap up debt revamp in early 2024
- Company to enter court-supervised process in October
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA reached a restructuring deal with creditors under which Chairman Jean-Charles Naouri will see his holdings in the debt-laden French supermarket operator wiped out as he cedes control to investors led by Czech billionaire Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.
The grocer’s board approved the agreement with Kretinsky, partner Fimalac and creditor Attestor Capital to recapitalize the business and cut debt, according to a statement Friday. Creditors holding more than two-thirds of the company’s term loan also have given their approval, it said.
