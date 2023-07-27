VW Cuts Car Sales Outlook, Pledges Work on Flagging Cash Flow
- Company is struggling with logistics costs, China competition
- Results make VW outlier among strng carmaker earnings
Volkswagen AG is working to bolster its cash position after higher logistics costs and intensifying competition in China weighed on the German carmaker’s second-quarter earnings.
VW slightly lowered its projection for vehicle deliveries for the year. The company’s net cash position slumped 72% in the three months through June.