Thai Household Debt May Peak in 2024 as Costs Surge, Survey Finds
Thailand’s outstanding value of household debt is expected to rise further and peak next year as people borrow more to service past debt and also cover the surging costs of living.
The debt burden per household totaled 559,408.7 baht (about $16,400) this year, the highest since the survey started in 2009, and 11.5% more than last year, according to a survey by the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce. A total of 1,300 respondents were surveyed between Jul 17 and 21.