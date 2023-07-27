Nestle CEO Sees Full-Year Revenue Growth at High End of Forecast
- First-half revenue growth beats estimates on Purina, KitKat
- CEO expects profitability to improve in remainder of year
Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider said said sales growth this year should be at the high end of its forecast range as the world’s biggest food company plans to return to volume-led growth.
Sales should rise 7.5% to 8% this year on an organic basis, Schneider told reporters, implying they may beat the consensus, which is 7.6%. First-half revenue gained more than analysts expected as Nestle pushed prices of Purina pet food and KitKat chocolate bars higher.