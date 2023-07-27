Moody’s to Consider Exiting London’s Canary Wharf in Latest Threat to District

Moody’s Corp. has begun to search for a new London headquarters, the latest major Canary Wharf tenant to consider quitting the financial district.

The ratings agency has appointed broker Cushman & Wakefield Plc to advise on options for a new premises that would likely be almost a third smaller than its current base, people with knowledge of the process said. Moody’s will examine options elsewhere in London, but could also downsize in its existing premises at One Canada Square or move to another building in Canary Wharf the people added, asking not to be identified as the process is private.