Chinese Smartphone Market May Remain Weak Through 2023, IDC Says
- Shipments fell 2.1% in China despite “6.18” promotions
- Xiaomi, Honor among brands that saw heavy falls in shipments
Chinese smartphone shipments fell 2.1% in the second quarter, extending a market decline that may persist throughout 2023, research house IDC said.
The decline came despite widespread discounting during the “6.18” online shopping festival in June. Apple Inc. was one of the few brands that managed to grow business, by 6.1%, IDC estimated in its latest market report. Shipments from Honor Device Co. and Xiaomi Corp. both declined by more than 17% in the quarter, while Huawei Technologies Co. lifted shipments 76.1%, mainly via the premium P60 series and foldable devices. Oppo maintained pole position with 17.7% market share, followed by fellow Chinese brands Vivo and Honor.