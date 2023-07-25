H&M Sues Fast Fashion Rival Shein for Copyright Infringement

Fast-fashion retailer Shein is being sued by rival Hennes & Mauritz AB for copyright infringement in Hong Kong, where the litigation aimed at mitigating the threat posed by its Chinese rival has been underway since 2021.

Zoetop Business Co., the Hong Kong-based entity that previously owned Shein, is among the defendants, as is Shein Group Ltd., according to a writ of summons issued in July 2021 and recently obtained by Bloomberg News. Stockholm-based H&M asked for unspecified damages and an injunction to stop Shein from infringing on its copyright and trademarks.