Biotech Wins Fail to Move Stock Indicators Ahead of Earnings
- Positive news hasn’t helped, even as the broader market rises
- Money-saving measures offset deals and drug approvals
Biotech has had a pretty good year between a flurry of deals and approvals of new drugs for vexing diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Yet that isn’t showing up in stock performance.
Two closely watched indicators lag far behind the overall market. The S&P Biotech ETF is up about 2% this year and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is down 1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has gained 18% and the Nasdaq 34%.