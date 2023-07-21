Strongman Looks to Hand Over to Son as Cambodia Heads to Polls
- Generational succession within ruling party is taking shape
- Main opposition once again barred from running in elections
One of the world’s longest serving leaders is preparing to hand over power to his son with Cambodia’s ruling party set for a landslide victory in elections this weekend.
Prime Minister Hun Sen and the Cambodian People’s Party have won every single election since 1993 as opponents were jailed, often straining ties with Washington. This time, the strongman leader’s son is contesting after rising through the armed forces ranks to become a four-star general.